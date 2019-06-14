UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Malaysia Perform Friday Prayer At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdulla bin Al-Sultan Ahmed Shah, joined worshippers today at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to perform the Friday prayer.

The Friday sermon, delivered by Dr. Farouk Hamada, Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, focussed on the values of strength and integrity.

"A healthy society needs individuals to be physically, spiritually and mentally strong.

A society founded on high values and enlightened thoughts is capable of building a civilisation," he said.

Dr. Hamada concluded his sermon by praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and of the other deceased, in peace and to reward them with Paradise. He also prayed for further success to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to his Deputy, Crown Prince and the Rulers of the Emirates, in serving their country and their people.

