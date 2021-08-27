UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Spain Discuss Fostering Ties

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed ways of cementing the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Spain in a phone call he received today from His Majesty King Felipe VI.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.

