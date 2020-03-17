Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed over a phone call with King Felipe VI of Spain the global fight against COVID-19.

The two leaders underlined the necessity of maintaining global channels of coordination to curb the spread of the novel virus, with Sheikh Mohamed extending his condolences to the Spanish King on the Coronavirus-related deaths in his country, and wishing speedy recovery to the ill.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's full support for the Kingdom of Spain in fighting the virus and expressed confidence in the Spanish government's ability to contain its repercussions. He underscored the UAE's belief in the importance of maintaining global synergy and concerted efforts to combat the virus.

The Spanish King thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his call and hailed the spirit of cooperation exhibited by the UAE toward various countries of the world in confronting the pandemic.