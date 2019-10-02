UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Tonga Discuss Fostering Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received His Majesty King Tupou VI of Tonga to deliberate ways of furthering the friendship ties between the two countries.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over a number of issues of common interest, with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirming the determination of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the comprehensive and sustainable development initiatives and programmes launched by friendly countries.

The King of Tonga hailed the opening of his country's embassy in the UAE yesterday as a step forward towards reinforcing bilateral relations across all fronts.

He praised the UAE's efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence between world peoples, commending the development aid provided by the UAE to his country.

Attending the meeting were Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand and Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Tonga.

