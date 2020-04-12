Mohamed bin Zayed launches 'National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday launched the National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination, for UAE citizens and residents, to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.

The new programme supports and complements the efforts of the drive-through testing facility for COVID-19 and accredited testing centres nationwide.

The home testing programme targets People of Determination who are unable to easily reach the testing centres, especially those who are unable to move normally or who are unable to express or have difficulty communicating with others.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed that a timetable be made, count cases in coordination with the concerned ministries, and start the coronavirus swab measures to complete the programme in 30 days.

This step aims to facilitate preventive measures and access to all members of society, including People of Determination, as they are the focus of this first of its kind programme in the world. It is also part of the UAE leadership’s keenness to ensure the rights of the targeted segment, provide them with all services within the limits of their capabilities, and ensure a safe, healthy and decent living for them.

Specialised teams from concerned authorities will implement the programme according to the World Health Organisation’s standards, in addition to providing health and preventive advice to all who need it.