UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Launches 'National Home Testing Programme For People Of Determination'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed launches 'National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday launched the National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination, for UAE citizens and residents, to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.

The new programme supports and complements the efforts of the drive-through testing facility for COVID-19 and accredited testing centres nationwide.

The home testing programme targets People of Determination who are unable to easily reach the testing centres, especially those who are unable to move normally or who are unable to express or have difficulty communicating with others.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed that a timetable be made, count cases in coordination with the concerned ministries, and start the coronavirus swab measures to complete the programme in 30 days.

This step aims to facilitate preventive measures and access to all members of society, including People of Determination, as they are the focus of this first of its kind programme in the world. It is also part of the UAE leadership’s keenness to ensure the rights of the targeted segment, provide them with all services within the limits of their capabilities, and ensure a safe, healthy and decent living for them.

Specialised teams from concerned authorities will implement the programme according to the World Health Organisation’s standards, in addition to providing health and preventive advice to all who need it.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

46 minutes ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

1 hour ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees for 94 services

2 hours ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.