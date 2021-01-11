UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Liberian President Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a telephone call from President George Weah of Liberia.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries in several fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Weah discussed the latest regional and global developments and issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

The two sides also reviewed the latest situation regarding COVID-19 pandemic and the global efforts to contain the impact of the virus.

President Weah thanked the UAE for its positive role in the development of Liberia and the rest of Africa.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's keenness to strengthen ties with the African countries, including Liberia for the common good of their peoples.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Abu Dhabi Liberia George From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

1 minute ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

31 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

31 minutes ago

All issues of media workers to be resolved on prio ..

45 seconds ago

Political jitters push US stocks lower at open

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.