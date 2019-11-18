UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Liberian President Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President explore prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today President of Liberia, George Weah, who is visiting the UAE to attend the Global business Forum Africa 2019 in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Weah discussed ways to bolster ties of friendship and explored prospects for joint cooperation. They also exchanged views on a variety of latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The meeting, which took place at the Sea Palace, was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Office.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Liberia George 2019

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights achievements of GBF Mento ..

36 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - Europe ..

7 minutes ago

Spanish Dictator Franco Left Legacy of $1.9Mln to ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

7 minutes ago

Asad Umar to assume charge as 'minister for planni ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.