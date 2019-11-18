Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President explore prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today President of Liberia, George Weah, who is visiting the UAE to attend the Global business Forum Africa 2019 in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Weah discussed ways to bolster ties of friendship and explored prospects for joint cooperation. They also exchanged views on a variety of latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The meeting, which took place at the Sea Palace, was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Office.