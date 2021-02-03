Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations returns with new, interactive format

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG) returns for its third session on March 14th, 2021, in a completely new format to promote constructive and interactive dialogue under the theme ‘Thriving in The Next Normal’.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this year’s virtual event will bring together senior leaders and decision-makers from around the world, as well as a prominent group of experts in various fields and more than 3,000 university students from around the UAE.

Organised by the education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, the MBZMFG aims to provide an innovative and sustainable model to maintain constant communication between the nation’s youth and its leadership, and ensure all available means and resources are employed to train young Emiratis to create better opportunities for the future. MBZMFG also determines the ideal solutions for promoting and accelerating young people’s development in various fields and sets the stage for them to contribute to the sustainable development of the nation.

In an effort to ensure the continuity of effective communication with young people throughout the country, the Majlis seeks to engage young people in the nationwide efforts to prepare for the next 50 years.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said, "Our wise leadership considers it a top priority to train and empower the youth in our country to become the leaders of the future, paving the way for them to succeed and arming them with the knowledge and skills they need to play a greater role in the future of our country and its development.

"

"With this upcoming session... we look forward to highlighting young people’s ability to bear responsibility, return the country’s favour, and elevate their actions and efforts to meet the aspirations of our wise leadership, who has never settled for anything less than first place," Al Nuaimi added.

"The upcoming Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021 coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its Golden Jubilee, on one hand, and with the rapid and unprecedented developments the world has witnessed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other," he explained. "The challenges from the novel coronavirus outbreak compel us to find unconventional solutions and opt for an agile, innovation-based approach to be prepared for the future."

The event offers a unique model for interactive communication with the youth, which consists of virtual dialogues, where young participants can exchange views and ideas, and work towards solutions that shape a better future and establish a new, innovation-based and youth-led culture. This model was designed based on the findings of a study conducted with young people to gauge their vision for the UAE’s future agenda. The study concluded that it was necessary to leverage young people’s capabilities and engage them in shaping a bright future for the UAE.

The MBZMFG 2021 programme was designed to be a platform for dialogue with the youth about the future; it focuses on three Primary themes: A Changing World, New Opportunities, and The Next 50 Years.