Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations to unveil results of Emirati youth hopes study

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG) on Tuesday announced that it will unveil the findings of a first-of-its-kind study that documents the vision of young Emiratis for the next 50 years within its upcoming online forum that commences on 14th March, 2021.

Reflecting the theme of the third edition, ‘Thriving in The Next Normal’, the white paper is one of the first authoritative and evidence-based reports that explores the views of Emirati youth on the nation’s future.

Titled ‘Looking to the Future’, it outlines the findings of a detailed survey, conducted in two phases.

The first phase was an online quantitative survey, completed between 25th October and 9th November, 2020, covering around 3,000 young Emirati students. The second phase included four qualitative focus groups conducted with Emirati university students, including undergraduates, postgraduates, and members of the Emirates Youth Council.

The white paper provides authentic insights into the views of youth on areas such as their confidence in higher education to address the economy and society challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, views on Emirati culture, and outlook on game-changing technologies.

The study also offers insight on the views of young people on renewable energy and its role as an industry of the future, as well as on mental wellness. Another key area is the perception of youth about social media and the role it plays in their daily lives. Seven in-depth commentaries by Emirati youth are also part of the white paper, giving richer context and meaning to the findings.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said, "The white paper is one of the strong thought leadership initiatives by the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations that captures the views of Emirati youth on key action agendas as we mark the Golden Jubilee of our nation’s formation this year and continue to prepare for the next 50 Years.

"It adds further depth to the Majlis, a dynamic online platform this year with several virtual experiences by providing exclusive data on the views of Emirati youth."

He added, "The study also helped us build some of the core themes of the Majlis this year, 'A Changing World,' 'New Opportunities' and 'The Next 50 Years' through evidence-based insights and actionable data gained from the survey and focus groups. Underlining the value that data brings, the study will inspire policy makers and the private sector in strategising for the UAE Centennial 2071, taking into consideration the real aspirations of young Emiratis."

Organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations aims to provide an innovative and sustainable model to build constant communication between the nation’s youth and its leadership, and ensure all available means and resources are employed to prepare young Emiratis to shape the future.

The MBZMFG is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

To be unveiled during the Majlis, the whitepaper can be downloaded from the MBZMFG website for all stakeholders to gain access to this rich pool of data on youth and their views.