Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) Leaders, youth, decision makers, government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs are set to converge onto the third edition of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG 2021) tomorrow – Sunday, March 14th – held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The virtual event is organised by the education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, under the theme 'Thriving in the Next Normal.' It presents an interactive platform for young participants to engage in constructive dialogue with the speakers in an effort to enhance their skills, empower them, and engage them in the plans to shape a better future.

The 2021 Majlis welcomes 36 speakers, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. All in all, the virtual sessions of the event will feature 12 ministers, six high-ranking Federal and local government officials, several international experts, and a group of prominent local and international entrepreneurs.

The sessions of the MBZMFG 2021 will be streamed on social media channels, while more than 13,000 young participants join the event on its official website. Activities will also include the unveiling of findings from an unprecedented study conducted with young Emiratis to gauge their vision for the UAE’s agenda for the next 50 years.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said, "The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations embodies our wise leadership’s commitment to investing in the skills of young Emiratis as a key pillar in its plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The event’s third edition this year coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its 50th anniversary; it provides the ambitious young participants with real opportunities to meet and connect directly with high-profile and influential decision makers, government officials, and international experts.

It is a chance for them to gain experience that will train and empower them to be the leaders of the future."

"This year’s event is taking place amid a rapidly changing world, entirely transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Al Nuaimi added. "In this new reality, young people and their efforts remain a prominent player. This makes the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations more important this year, where it will encourage talented young individuals to come forward with their ideas and innovations that will support the sustainable development of our communities and carry us forward towards a bright and better future."

For her part, AlAnood Al Kaabi, Education Programmes Manager at the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said, "This year’s innovative edition of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations presents a series of interactive sessions featuring experts in various fields. The objective is to inspire the young participants to tap into their creative energies and propose scenarios that will allow us to steer the post-COVID-19 phase to our advantage, continue moving forward, and preserve the achievements our country has made over the past 50 years."

"Their ideas will help carry us to new accomplishments that fulfil the aspirations of our wise leadership and the dreams of our Founding Fathers for the UAE to be the best country in the world in the next 50 years," Al Kaabi continued.

The 2021 Majlis focuses on three Primary themes: A Changing World, New Opportunities, and The Next 50 Years. It aims to empower a new generation of leaders with interactive virtual experiences that motivate and engage them in plans to shape a bright future for the UAE.