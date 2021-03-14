Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations opens with great turnout of UAE youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The third edition of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG) opened today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The 2021 Majlis consists of virtual sessions led by decision makers, government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs, who communicated directly with young participants, engaging them in interactive dialogue in an effort to expand their expertise and involve them in efforts to shape the future of the UAE and carry on towards more accomplishments in the next 50 years.

This year’s event bears the theme ‘Thriving in the Next Normal’ and coincides with the UAE’s celebrations to mark its Golden Jubilee. More than 13,000 youth took part in the sessions, which were divided along three main themes: A Changing World, New Opportunities, and The Next 50 Years. Speakers urged the young participants to explore new opportunities to help outline plans for a bright future for the UAE – one where the UAE has achieved its Centennial 2071 vision to be the best in the world.

Organised by the education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, the 2021 Majlis welcomes 36 speakers, including 12 ministers, six high-ranking Federal and local government officials, several international experts in various disciplines, and a group of prominent decision makers.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said: "This year, we modified the formula for the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations in light of recent developments and the future aspirations of the youth. We opted to organise the Majlis around interactive experiences with the young participants. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Lab engaged youth in brainstorming and formulating ideas for the future. And we are proud to be sharing their ideas today through the MBZMFG Future Map."

"The Future Map is a visualization of the youth’s ideas regarding important topics that matter to them. The Jubilee Lab covered four topics that are covered in several sessions at the Majlis, namely, Greener, Smarter, Stronger; Opportunities in The Next 50 Years; Digital Worlds and Creativity Superheroes; and New Ways of Learning," he added. "The UAE’s Golden Jubilee is an opportunity for us to renew our pledge to develop our community and to underline our young people’s potential to achieve the impossible – which has become a trait embedded into the fabric of Emirati society."

"The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations reflects the great faith the UAE leadership has in our youth and their ability to shape the future in the next 50 years," he noted. "We strive to fulfil our leaders’ aspirations by connecting with the youth, creating new ways to gauge and explore their ideas and aspirations, and build on them to achieve excellence across all sectors, and propel the UAE to the forefront among nations.

"

Meanwhile, Alanood Al Kaabi, Education Programs Manager at the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said: "The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations is holding its third edition under unprecedented circumstances this year. The Majlis celebrates young people and highlights their potential to outline a bright future for the UAE. The event serves as a bridge connecting the UAE leadership with our country’s youth and offering programs to empower the leaders of the future and prepare them for any developments or challenges that may arise."

"The team working to organize the Majlis sought to contact nearly 3,000 Emirati university students, studying in the UAE or abroad, to explore their aspirations, ambitions, fears, and expectations for the future," Al Kaabi added. "The survey arrived at interesting findings, revealing that the youth believe the world will continue to change – with most of them trusting it will change for the better. Overall, young people believe the world will change radically in the next 50 years."

The MBZMFG 2021 agenda includes a video showcasing highlights from the Jubilee Lab, which took place in February with more than 100 Future Makers from various universities in the UAE and abroad. The interactive session allowed participants to propose and test their ideas, innovations and solutions for various sectors and services in the UAE.

Activities also include a musical performance titled Hekayat: Symphonic Tales, where Composer and Conductor Ihab Darwish, leads a symphonic recital highlighting the UAE’s values of cross-cultural exchange, diversity, and openness. performed with the Beethoven academy Orchestra of Krakow, the act brings together 128 performers from 20 countries.

The findings of the survey are set to be revealed tomorrow (Monday, March 15, 2021). Bearing the title ‘Looking to the Future’, the poll is the first of its kind in the UAE, exploring the perceptions of young people and their vision regarding the UAE’s agenda for the next 50 years. The study is backed by evidence and documents young people’s views through a detailed survey that was carried out in two phases.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations presents an innovative and sustainable platform connecting the UAE’s leadership with its youth to explore future scenarios and employ all means and resources available to train, support, and empower them, as well as to create better opportunities for them in the future. MBZMFG 2021 offers a unique model for interactive communication with the youth, which consists of virtual dialogues, where young participants can exchange views and ideas, and work towards solutions that shape a better future and establish a new, innovation-based and youth-led culture.