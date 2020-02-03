UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mauritanian President Discuss Fostering Bilateral Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has underlined the strong ties between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

This came as he today received the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, where they exchanged cordial talk and issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.

H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a number of sheikhs along with the delegation accompanying the Mauritanian head of state.

