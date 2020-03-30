Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss efforts to contain coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke over the phone with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Ghazouani also discussed the latest developments and effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, on the region and the world at large.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's approach of cooperating with, and standing by all communities in need of assistance during these tough times currently facing the whole world.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the safety of the Mauritanian people and all peoples of the world.

For his part, the President of Mauritania thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his continuous support to Mauritania and extended his wishes to him and to the people of the UAE.