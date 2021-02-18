UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Ajman Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

Their Highnesses exchanged, during the meeting, fraternal talks on a number of issues of concern to the homeland and citizens and ways to provide Emirati citizens with a sustainable and decent life, happiness and social stability.

The meeting also touched upon to strengthening the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

