Mohamed bin Zayed meets children of martyrs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday met children of martyrs who have been performing exceptionally in academia.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Crown Prince's Court, was also present.

During the meeting held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the students on their excellent educational and academic achievements and urged them to continue to exert more efforts to achieve the highest academic accomplishments.

He said, "It is my utmost happiness to meet with the distinguished students of our martyrs and I am proud of all their brilliant achievements. I thank their families for raising them and encouraging them to excel in their academic journeys."

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasised the desire of the UAE leadership to pay more attention and take care of the sons of the martyrs and provide them with all the possible support to achieve their future ambitions.

He also noted that supporting the children of martyrs is the duty of the leadership and all Emiratis in recognition of their great sacrifices, which are highly appreciated.

The children of martyrs expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and noted that his words are a strong incentive for them to achieve excellence for the benefit of their country and society.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.