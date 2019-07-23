Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, on Thursday, as part of his state visit to China.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Chinese Vice President discussed bilateral cooperation and friendship in light of the shared vision and joint action to fulfil aspirations of the Emirati and Chinese peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest and efforts to handle them.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Beijing, and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan as well as senior officials.

Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology, and a number of top Chinese officials were also present.