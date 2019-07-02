UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets First UAE Student To Receive 'German Abitur' Certificate

Mohamed bin Zayed meets first UAE student to receive 'German Abitur' certificate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today met Ahmed Khalid Al Hossani, an outstanding Emirati student who recently became the first Emirati to be presented the Abitur certificate.

The Abitur certificate is conferred on students in Germany on passing their secondary school examinations.

Sixty-four Emirati students other than Al Hossani are currently studying at the German International School Abu Dhabi, following a directive by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in 2005 to set up the Educational Programme for Cultural Exchange. The programme seeks to enroll students in the most prestigious international curricula in line with a policy of openness towards other cultures and to encourage cultural communication.

During the meeting at the Sea Palace, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Ahmed Al Hossani, and wished him success, hailing him as a role model for other students.

His Highness expressed his pride at the potential of UAE nationals and their ability to achieve outstanding results and contribute to the service of their country and society.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also stressed the role of the family in providing students a conducive environment to achieve academic excellence, commending Al Hossani's parents, who were present at the meeting for encouraging their son to excel academically.

Al Hossani is the first Emirati to receive the Abitur secondary education certificate from the German International School Abu Dhabi after faring very well in all his tests. This general higher education entrance qualification is the highest in the world, and includes modules focusing on critical thinking, analysis and creativity. The certificate enables students to study at German universities and other major international universities.

The meeting was attended by Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, and Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Advisor to the ADEK Chairperson.

