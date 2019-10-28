UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets French FM

Mon 28th October 2019

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

During the meeting, which took place at Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the French official, conveying his greetings and well-wishes to President Emmanuel Macron and French citizens.

The two sides held discussions on current strategic ties between the two countries, and means of enhancing them across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Le Drian also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.

