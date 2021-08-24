UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets French Foreign, Defence Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has commended the long-standing UAE-French ties and the distinguished relations with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Barley.

The French ministers, during the meeting which took place at Qasr Al Shat' Palace, conveyed the thanks and appreciation of the French President for the UAE's role in facilitating the evacuation of the French diplomats and nationals in addition to citizens of several other friendly countries, from Kabul and ensuring their safe home return through its airports.

The ministers also expressed their country's appreciation of the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE in Afghanistan over the past years under the tough conditions the Afghan people have been reeling under.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of the role played by friendly countries and allies in times of crises, noting that solidarity and support for those in need lie at the heart of the UAE's humanitarian diplomacy.

He commended the strategic partnership and mutual trust between the UAE and France and their shared moderate vision toward issues related to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The meeting addressed the prospects of advancing strategic relations between the UAE and France to the best interests of their peoples.

Issues of interest in Afghanistan and the latest developments of the situation in the Asian nation were also addressed during the meting.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Lieutenant-General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, and Hend Mane' Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassadress to France as well as the delegation accompanying the French ministers.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Europe France UAE Abu Dhabi Florence From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

1 hour ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

2 hours ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.