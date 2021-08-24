Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has commended the long-standing UAE-French ties and the distinguished relations with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Barley.

The French ministers, during the meeting which took place at Qasr Al Shat' Palace, conveyed the thanks and appreciation of the French President for the UAE's role in facilitating the evacuation of the French diplomats and nationals in addition to citizens of several other friendly countries, from Kabul and ensuring their safe home return through its airports.

The ministers also expressed their country's appreciation of the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE in Afghanistan over the past years under the tough conditions the Afghan people have been reeling under.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of the role played by friendly countries and allies in times of crises, noting that solidarity and support for those in need lie at the heart of the UAE's humanitarian diplomacy.

He commended the strategic partnership and mutual trust between the UAE and France and their shared moderate vision toward issues related to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The meeting addressed the prospects of advancing strategic relations between the UAE and France to the best interests of their peoples.

Issues of interest in Afghanistan and the latest developments of the situation in the Asian nation were also addressed during the meting.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Lieutenant-General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, and Hend Mane' Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassadress to France as well as the delegation accompanying the French ministers.