Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets German Minister Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at his residence in Berlin Wednesday Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at his residence in Berlin Wednesday Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Altmaier discussed bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation and ways to boost them in all domains.

The German Minister highlighted the potential cooperation and partnerships in economic, commercial and investment sectors.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Germany and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

