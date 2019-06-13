UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Germany's FM

Thu 13th June 2019

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday in Berlin.

During the meeting at Sheikh Mohamed's residence in Berlin, attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Maas discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Germany and ways to enhance them.

They reviewed the latest developments in the middle East and challenges to regional and global security and stability.

They also emphasised the importance of achieving security, stability and peace in the region and the significance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation in a number of regional and international issues.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy for Germany; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, the UAE Ambassador to Germany, also attended the meeting.

