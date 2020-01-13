UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Global Leaders At ADSW 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with several global leaders taking part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020.

His Highness held meetings with each of the following: President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; President Danny Faure of Seychelles, and President Jioji Konrote of Fiji.

The meetings dealt with bilateral relations between each of the countries with the UAE and means to further support and develop. Meeting participants also discussed with His Highness regional and global developments of common interest.

They also held talks on Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week proceedings, and the importance of promoting sustainable development work that impacts society as a whole.

