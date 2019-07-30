Mohamed bin Zayed meets Malaysian Economy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met on Tuesday with Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's Minister of Economic Affairs.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two countries, and means to enhance them across multiple sectors, particularly in the trade and investment field to open up wider horizons for economic cooperation and joint action.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Mohamed Azmin Ali also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.