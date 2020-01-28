Mohamed bin Zayed meets Malaysian King’s envoy

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today the envoy of His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, Saif al-Din bin Abdullah, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia.

The Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness a message relating to efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia.

The Malaysian King’s envoy affirmed his government's keenness to enhance and deepen relations in various areas.

His Highness welcomed the Malaysian King's envoy and expressed his appreciation for the King of Malaysia's keenness to develop the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.