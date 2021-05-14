UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Mohammed Bin Rashid On Eid Al-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Mohammed bin Rashid on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings the UAE Vice President, and congratulated the Emirati nation on this blessed occasion, wishing them all the best.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

