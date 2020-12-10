UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Prince Of Wales

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) LONDON, 10th December 2020 (WAM) – As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Thursday in London with HRH Prince Charles Philips, Prince of Wales.

Sheikh Mohamed and the heir apparent to the British throne, discussed the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as the ongoing international efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Charles also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohamed thanked Prince Charles for the warm hospitality.

He conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and to Prince Philip, and his wishes to them for good health.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the privileged relations between the UAE and the UK, saying the growing bonds between the two nations are not limited to economic and commercial fields, but extend to cultural and educational domains. He expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the British people.

Prince Charles welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to the UK and thanked him for his noble feelings and solidarity with the people of the UK during these challenging times the world is currently going through.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit London Progress Wales United Kingdom December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

5 minutes ago

Palijo terms elements practicing politics of ethni ..

1 hour ago

Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

1 hour ago

WHR Day congregation calls for holding India accou ..

1 hour ago

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

1 hour ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.