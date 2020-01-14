UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Saudi Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Saudi Energy Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is currently visiting the UAE during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020.

The two sides exchanged talks on brotherly ties between the UAE and the Kingdom across multiple sectors, including energy. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Saudi Energy Minister also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were also present during the meeting.

