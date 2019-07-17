UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Top-achievers For The 2018-2019 School Year

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Wednesday top-achieving high school pupils for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The students' parents and guardians, as well as leading education sector officials were also present.

During the gathering, which took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the students and their parents for their efforts and persistence to obtain leading scores in their studies, wishing them continued success in their higher education pursuits.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that investing in education is the main passage to obtaining comprehensive and sustainable development, leading the way to achieving a competitive knowledge-based economy. The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is adamant to provide an environment to nurture learning and education with the highest of standards in line with the nation's future development goals, he added.

Speaking to the students, His Highness said, "Throughout history, nations have not developed without the input of inspirational and educated individuals, like you."

Educational prowess is a leading indicator in a nation's development, and you have proven the nation's capabilities to be a leading player in the international arena, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed continued.

At the end of the event, His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the students' mothers, adding that they played an influential role in nurturing and educating the youth to obtain their goals and dreams.

Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, were also present during the meeting.

