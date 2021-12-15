ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Al Shati Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Turkish minister, who conveyed the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and his wishes of further growth and prosperity for the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings, wishing the President and the Turkish people lasting stability and development.

The meeting discussed UAE-Turkey ties and ways to enhance them in various fields, including investment and economic cooperation. They also exchanged views on a variety of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Moreover, the meeting highlighted Turkey's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the event's pivotal role in aligning the visions of countries on driving sustainable development and tackling global challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed and Cavusoglu discussed the importance of advancing UAE-Turkey cooperation to enhance their relations in the coming period, serve the interests of their countries and peoples and promote peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.