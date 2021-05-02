Mohamed bin Zayed meets two US senators

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received at Al Shati Palace Democratic Party Senator Chris Coons, who was accompanied by US Senator Chris Van Hollen, to deliberate the prospects of solidifying the strategic alliance between the two nations at the political, economic and defence levels.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues related to regional security and joint action to establish stability, peace and cooperation in confronting underlying reasons of tension and conflict in the middle East and the Horn of Africa regions with the objective of promoting development and prosperity for their peoples.

In attendance during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.