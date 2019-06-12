UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets UAE Students Studying In Germany

Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met a number of Emirati students studying in German universities and institutions, on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness at meeting them and was reassured them on their educational conditions.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged the students to continue exerting their utmost efforts to achieve educational excellence in all specialties to contribute, along with their colleagues, to the country's development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE students studying abroad are one of the communication bridges with other peoples of the world as they represent and mirror the rooted Emirati society's culture, traditions and customs, and reflect the homeland's identity and cultural image to all people and nations across the world.

He also noted that the country would spare no effort to provide all support to them in achieving their goals and aspirations to obtain the highest educational degrees and the necessary skills, expertise and advanced sciences that qualify them to serve their homeland.

The students expressed their happiness and pride at meeting H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, while lauding the support provided by the country to them to pursue their learning.

