Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheikh Zayed Centre for Arabic Language in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) On the sidelines of his visit to China, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with a delegation from the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Choy Ching-kuo, Director of the Centre, Deputy Chairman of the Arab Literature Research Association in China and Member of the Board of the Chinese middle East Studies Association, and included the centre’s board of directors, administration members and other employees.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed by the delegation about the centre’s academic and cultural projects, programmes and initiatives, which aim to promote Arabic language studies. He also announced a donation of US$2 million to support the centre and its projects.

The delegation thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support since its establishment, due to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and as part of the UAE’s global initiatives and efforts to promote education, culture and knowledge.

The centre has trained over 2,000 people in the Arabic language, who are currently working in the diplomatic, cultural, trade, media and academic sectors, including Chinese ambassadors to Arab countries.

The centre was re-launched in March 2012, after a reconstruction project costing $2.

8 million funded by the UAE. During the historic visit of Sheikh Zayed to China in 1990, he donated $1.3 million to construct a modern college building that eventually became the centre in 1994. In 2007, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented a grant of $1 million to support the centre’s projects.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Beijing, and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan as well as senior officials.