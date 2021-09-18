UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets With President Of Iraq's Kurdistan Region During UK Visit

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, on the sidelines of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Mohamed and Barzani discussed the cooperation and relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, across various economic, investment, development and humanitarian fields.

They also exchanged views on developments in the middle East and efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for its peoples.

