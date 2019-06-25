UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo Review Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Pompeo, who is currently on a tour of the region, the prospects for further consolidating the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed existing areas of cooperation and means of cementing coordination and joint action to the best interest of the two countries.

They exchanged views over the regional and international developments, including the latest incidents that have posed menacing threats to regional stability and safety of international maritime navigation.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US top diplomat reiterated that both countries are standing side by side toward the challenges besetting the region.

Attending the meeting as well were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Best Top Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

1 hour ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

1 hour ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

1 hour ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets Chief Officer of Italian Interior Mi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.