Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman attend signing of Riyadh Agreement

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council, STC.

Attending the signing which took place at the Saudi Royal Court here under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, were H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.