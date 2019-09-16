UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mohamed Bin Salman Discuss Consolidating Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss consolidating bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates stands with Saudi Arabia in confronting all menacing threats to its security and stability, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said today.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed made the statements in a phone call with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, during which he re-affirmed the UAE's categorical support for all the measures taken by the Kingdom to ensure the security and safety of its citizens and all those living on its soil.

He reiterated the UAE's condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on Aramco's facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces, labelling it as a subversive act undermining regional security, stability and peace.

'UAE and Saudi Arabia are standing as partners in facing besetting challenges. Our shared goals are the security of our nations," Sheikh Mohamed said, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom in countering terrorism and reinforcing regional and international peace and stability.

The two leaders deliberated the latest regional developments and exchanged views on prospects of consolidating bilateral relations and fulfilling the ambitions of their leadership and peoples.

