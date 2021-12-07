UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mohamed Bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, reviewed the bilateral relations and opportunities to develop them in the light of the explored strategic cooperation between their countries.

They also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

This came during the talks held today between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the UAE's 50th National Day anniversary and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

The meeting touched on various aspects of strategic cooperation between the two countries, which is founded on coordination, joint action and mutual interests.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman also discussed the importance of boosting joint GCC and Arab action, as well as regional and international issues of interest. They emphasised the need to strengthen regional stability, a key pillar for development and progress.

