Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today reviewed the UAE's key strategic plans and initiatives aimed at accelerating the development drive and providing an ideal environment for businesses and sustainable economic growth over the coming period.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi today to discuss the new edition of the National Agenda and strategic projects premised to usher the nation into a fresh phase of economic competitiveness, underpin its regional and international status across all sectors and platforms and take the UAE to new frontiers regionally and internationally.

The UAE leaders emphasised that the UAE is looking forward to delivering a brighter future where human capital lies at the heart of all economic and developmental plans over the coming decades.

They noted the UAE government's determination to continue to provide all tools conducive to perpetuating its model of excellence and distinctiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also stressed on the importance of continuing all possible efforts made for the country's government system to remain robust, flexible and adaptable to future changes through launching distinctive development projects and policies aimed at ensuring decent life for its people and for generations to come.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.