Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss latest regional challenges

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met on Monday Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, at Al Mina Palace in Makkah, to discuss ways of solidifying fraternal bilateral ties and take stock of the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual interest.

The Emirati and Saudi leaders exchanged greetings on the Eid Al Adha, wishing further progress and prosperity to their peoples.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the course of joint strategic cooperation which is based on mutual understanding and interests, cooperation and joint work as well as their shared visions and common stances.

They also tackled a number of challenges facing the middle East region and their impact on the its peoples and stability. They also exchanged views on a host of issues of interest to both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, attended the meeting.

Attending from Saudi Arabia side were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, and Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, and other senior Saudi officials.