Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mohammed Bin Salman Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.

In a phone call on Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman wished further development, wellbeing and prosperity for the two fraternal peoples under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Their Highnesses also wished more progress and prosperity for the Arab and Islamic nations and the whole world, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to curb the current pandemic.

