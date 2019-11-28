Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman preside over 2nd meeting of Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, have presided over the second meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting comes as part of the efforts by the two countries to activate all aspects of cooperation that leads to full integration in economy, knowledge and human development, and military.

All members of the Council, Chairpersons of the Executive Committee and the General Secretariat of the Executive Committee participated in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcome Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said, "My dear brother and friend Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is a pleasure to welcome you among your people in the UAE and through you I extend greetings to the fraternal Saudi people and wish further progress, prosperity and stability for the Saudi Arabia's leadership, government and people."

Sheikh Mohamed noted, "While speaking about relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the best thing is to recall words of our father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan when he was asked about Saudi Arabia, he said, " The UAE is with Saudi Arabia with heart and soul, and we believe that we are sharing the same destiny, and we have to stand one man's stand, and cooperate together."

Sheikh Mohamed indicated that these concise words were expressive and farsighted, and have drawn the historic and strategic relations between the two countries that have been confirmed in multiple stances and over past decades."

Sheikh Mohamed drew attention to the fact that the formation of the Council was in implementation to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud mirrors these strong relations and aim at strengthening them for a shining future for our countries."

His Highness said that the achievements and the positive results achieved by the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council on the ground are a source of pleasure and indicated that the council, during the last short time, has launched qualitative initiatives to achieve well-being of the peoples of the two countries, adding, "Today, we have 20 joint development field in the economic, security, human development and others domains."

Sheikh Mohamed added, "Our joint economy ranks 16th globally and we can work together to become one of the top ten economies in the world. Our overseas investments currently exceed US$ 250 billion in various economic sectors and our investment funds are ranked first in the world. We will increase our investments to be one of the top ten countries investing globally. Our financial markets exceed US$ 720 billion and we seek to be one of the top ten financial markets globally."

His Highness stressed that this unique model of integration is not only beneficial to both countries, but also leads the Gulf Cooperation Council and provides an exceptional model for Arab-Arab cooperation, as well as place the two countries in a distinguished position on the map of international allies.

Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are not only historical and strategic ties, but also relations of blood and joint destiny, as their foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow kings of Saudi Arabia.

He added that relations between the two countries are in their best time on the political, economic, cultural, military and other levels thanks to the wisdom of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

We have worked over the past years to make a qualitative strategic shift in our bilateral relations, and we will continue on this path towards building a better future that achieves security, prosperity and overall development for our countries and peoples. we look forward to achieving more growth, development and strategic cooperation between our two countries in the best interest of the security and stability of the region, Sheikh Mohamed concluded.

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed pleasure at attending the 2nd meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council which, he said, represents an ideal platform for realizing the shared vision of the leadership in the two countries for deepening cooperation and integration in various field for the interest of the two brotherly peoples.

"I am glad to be here with you while your country is gearing up to celebrate the National Day. An anniversary that is dear to all of us," he said.

We remember, Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued, how resolute the men who started the journey of development, which we are taking today to new horizons. The strong relations between the leaders and peoples of the two countries are built on solid and historic foundation of cooperation and approach towards the region and the world at large.

"The deep-rooted ties between the two countries are clearly reflected on the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s vision, which aligns with the national strategies of both countries and the marked harmony between the Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2021."

He went on to say that both visions target sustainable progress and prosperity for the two brotherly peoples and seek to build hope and to enhance development in the region.

"2020 is the year of international achievements. We are preparing to hosting major international events. The Saudi Arabia taking over the G20 presidency and the UAE playing host to Expo 2020, reflecting the rising international stature enjoyed by the two countries."

HRH the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia added "At this Council, we aim at presenting an exceptional model for joint cooperation that builds on the strength, determination and the potentials of the two brotherly peoples."

Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended an invitation to the UAE to participate as 'Guest of Honour' in the upcoming G20 Summit, to be presided over by Saudi Arabia.

He conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

The meeting reviewed progress of the Council’s works, as well as the proposed initiatives and projects to bolster security and welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

Also discussed were the achievements mad during the Council’s first session and implementation of the seven strategic initiatives, including issuing of joint visit visa, facilitating traffic between ports of entry, joint food security strategy, cyber security, cryptocurrency, the mega refinery project and the Saudi-Emirati Youth Council.