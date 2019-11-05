UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mohammed Bin Salman Review Yemen's Latest Developments

Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yemen's latest developments

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, deliberated the prospects for consolidating the brotherly relations between the two countries across all fronts in addition to reviewing the latest developments in Yemen, and ways of ensuring providing all possible support for the Yemeni people to realise their hopes for development and peace.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Gulf region, in particular, and the middle East, in general, as well as exchanged views over a series of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the deeply rooted relations between the UAE and the Kingdom, which Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said are based on mutual respect, common destiny and shared vision.

He commended the significant role played by Saudi Arabia in promoting stability under which he termed as "exceptional circumstances" the region is going through.

Attending the meeting which took place at the Saudi Royal Court were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in addition to a number of officials.

