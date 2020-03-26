UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Montenegro's President Discuss Efforts To Contain Coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro, discussed international efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and mitigate its impact on countries of the world.

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed spoke over the phone with President Dukanovic about ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, exchanging expertise and coordinating joint efforts to deal with the virus and the risks it may pose to the world.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes of safety and wellbeing for the people of Montenegro and all other peoples of the world.

H.H. underscored the UAE's solidarity and coordination with other countries during these difficult and exceptional circumstances the world is passing through.

President of Montenegro expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the efforts being made by the UAE to fight the virus.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for supporting and helping other countries to ride over the coronavirus crisis.

