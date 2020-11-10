Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-secretary of Department of Government Support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issues a resolution, appointing Fahed Salem Ahmed Alkayyoomi as Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Support.