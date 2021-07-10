ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation", affirmed that the UAE is a nation whose principles and values stem from its authentic civilisation, which is founded on giving, leadership and promoting peace and human fraternity, and supported by a wise leadership that strives towards excellence to enhance the UAE's status as a global model of tolerance, happiness and prosperity.

This came in a statement made by Sheikha Fatima marking the naming of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces as the 'Man of Humanity' by the Vatican's Foundation Gravissimum Educationis.

This honour fills our country with pride, as it evidences the brilliance of the UAE's vision, establishing a culture of tolerance and coexistence through efforts that helped promote openness and diversity, as part of its objective of serving the interest of its people, as well as the region and the world, she added.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her deep appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed efforts and his role in alleviating the suffering of humanity, especially in light of COVID-19 difficulties, adding that his initiatives to aid affected countries and his work towards peace are an extension of the UAE's civilised march, which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan started together with the other rulers of the emirates, powered by enlightened thinking and sound moral code.

Today, we reap the fruits of the open, tolerant and developmental policies which the UAE has been utilising for half a century, setting an example to follow in promoting tolerance and coexistence, protecting women’s and children's rights, as well as the environment and freedom of belief, she added, explaining that this was only possible with the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the futuristic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.