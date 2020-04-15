Mohamed bin Zayed, Nevada Governor review latest COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has discussed the latest developments in the global fight against COVID-19 with Steve Sisolak, Governor of the US state of Nevada, and ways to contain its repercussions at the humanitarian, economic and other levels.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from Sisolak, wherein Abu Dhabi Crown Prince highlighted the cooperation between the UAE and US in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and means of coordinating efforts in this regard.

He also expressed his condolences over the COVID-19 deaths in the United States, his wishes of speedy recovery to the patients.

His Highness also wished that the danger of the virus be overcome as soon as possible.

His Highness re-affimred the UAE's keenness to provide all possible form of support it can to help combat the threat of the novel virus at the regional and global levels, based on its belief in the importance of international solidarity in such circumstances.

He also pointed out that sharing experiences between countries enhances their common capabilities to face this crisis.

The Nevada Governor, in turn, highlighted the depth of UAE-US relations and expressed his appreciation for the existing cooperation in curbing the coronavirus crisis.

He also hailed the UAE's supportive initiatives for various countries and communities around the world to fight the pandemic