Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday offered his condolences, over a phone call, to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the late Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan, saying she spent a life full of giving and services to her community and country, along with the founding fathers.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant solace and patience to Al Nahyan family.