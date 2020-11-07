UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Sheikha Maryam Bint Hamdan

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday offered his condolences, over a phone call, to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the late Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan, saying she spent a life full of giving and services to her community and country, along with the founding fathers.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant solace and patience to Al Nahyan family.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi November 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

2 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

2 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

30 minutes ago

Roglic extends Vuelta lead before 'decisive' 17th ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.