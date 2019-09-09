UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Saif Hareb Al Suwaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Saif Hareb Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday offered condolences on death of Saif Hareb Al Suwaidi.

While visiting the family residence in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee and a number of Sheikhs offered condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.

