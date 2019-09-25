Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Al Sayyid Abdullah Al Hashimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Wednesday offered condolences on the death of Al Sayyid Abdullah Al Hashimi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Karama area in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest deceased soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, accompanied.