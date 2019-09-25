UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Al Sayyid Abdullah Al Hashimi

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Al Sayyid Abdullah Al Hashimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Wednesday offered condolences on the death of Al Sayyid Abdullah Al Hashimi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Karama area in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest deceased soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, accompanied.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Family Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.