Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Widow Of Al Sayyid Mohammed Al Hashimi

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of widow of Al Sayyid Mohammed Al Hashimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered condolences on the death of the widow of Al Sayyid Mohammed Al Hashimi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest deceased soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to her family.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

